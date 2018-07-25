Strand man arrested for possession of abalone worth nearly R1m
The suspect was nabbed on Tuesday morning after officers pulled over a bakkie he was travelling in on the N2 near Strand.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a Lwandle man for the possession of abalone worth just under a million rand.
The driver fled but the other man was caught.
The Police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Police searched the vehicle and they found numerous bags containing abalone. A total of 5,030 abalone was found worth an estimated street value of just under a million. The suspect will appear in the Strand magistrates court.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
