Still no breakthrough in murder of ANC councillor in Knysna
Victor Molosi was shot dead outside his house on Monday night.
CAPE TOWN – An investigation into the murder of an African National Congress councillor in Knynsa hasn't produced a breakthrough yet.
The police’s Malcolm Pojie says: “The investigation is still ongoing. Unfortunately, we’ve not made a breakthrough as yet but we’re working on the case at this stage.”
Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse says that Molosi will be missed.
“Malosi was a very dedicated and passionate councillor for the ANC. A strong community leader and did his utmost to serve his community. It’s a huge loss to the council of Knysna. He was a very well-respected councillor.”
Additional reporting by Graig-Lee Smith.
