State capture far from over, study warns
Stellenbosch University researchers say state capture goes beyond state-owned enterprises and is not only a form of grand corruption to loot the state.
CAPE TOWN - A new study is warning that state capture in South Africa is far from over and goes beyond the Gupta family.
It says the debacle around grants, under former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, is an example of how a state agency can be captured for political ends.
The Stellenbosch University researchers say the issues surrounding grant payments, were not because of incompetence, but rather part of a strategic agenda to capture the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).
The report titled “How one word can change the Game” sheds light on how the shadow state operates.
Researchers say state capture goes beyond state-owned enterprises and is not only a form of grand corruption to loot the state.
In the case of the Sassa, the report says under Dlamini’s watch, there was an orchestrated effort to capture the agency for political expediency.
Head of the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition Mark Swilling said: “Why go to such lengths politically, legally, institutionally, including moving skilled people out, to favour one company?”
The report says the Sassa case study reveals that a state institution can be repurposed not only for financial gain but also for the manipulation of voters.
