Springs man dies after being hit by train

Paramedics say they were called to Gold Street in Springs earlier on Wednesday and found the man's body lying underneath the train.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has died after being hit by a train on the East Rand.

The circumstances around his death are still unclear.

ER24's Russel Meiring said: “We assessed him and found that he had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing more could be done for him and he was declared dead. The details surrounding the incident are not clear but local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.”