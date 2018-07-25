South Africans urged to join protest against rising fuel prices
The Democratic Alliance, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and taxi associations will call on government to decrease the price of fuel by at least R1.
PRETORIA – South Africans have been urged to join a mass protest next week against fuel levies as petrol prices reach record highs.
The Democratic Alliance, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and taxi associations will call on government to decrease the price of fuel by at least R1.
The groups held a joint press conference on Tuesday announcing their march to the National Treasury in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Outa's Wayne Duvenhage says: “We need to continue put pressure on government, they need to feel pressure from civil society. It’s not just Outa and the taxi associations.
“There are other groups like faith-based movements and this is one way of demonstrating how to get our message across as society.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 July 2018
-
Parly committee won’t probe state capture claims at Transnet, Denel
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
Zikalala: Zuma not source of divisions in ANC
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
SA citizens to be given another chance to hand in illegal firearms
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.