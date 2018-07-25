South Africans urged to join protest against rising fuel prices

The Democratic Alliance, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and taxi associations will call on government to decrease the price of fuel by at least R1.

PRETORIA – South Africans have been urged to join a mass protest next week against fuel levies as petrol prices reach record highs.

The groups held a joint press conference on Tuesday announcing their march to the National Treasury in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Outa's Wayne Duvenhage says: “We need to continue put pressure on government, they need to feel pressure from civil society. It’s not just Outa and the taxi associations.

“There are other groups like faith-based movements and this is one way of demonstrating how to get our message across as society.”

