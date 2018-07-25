Shashi Naidoo denied entry into Israel

She is currently in Jordan from where she was supposed to cross over into Israel. Lobby group BDS has condemned Israel’s decision to bar Naidoo from entry.

TEL AVIV/JOHANNESBURG - South African model and actress Shashi Naidoo has been denied entry into Israel.

Naidoo earlier received death threats and harsh criticism after tweeting her support of Israel.

But she has been denied entry by the Israeli Minister of Interior Aryeh Deri.

He said her visit which is sponsored by the Boycott, Disinvestment and Sanctions movement shows how such organisations threaten people to act against Israel.

Naidoo came under a lot of pressure and criticism for supporting Israel and later appeared at a Boycott, Disinvestment and Sanctions (BDS)-sponsored news conference in which she apologised for her statements.

The Israeli government said: “It is sad that in today's South Africa, expressing support for Israel in its struggle against terrorism leads to death threats against those who expressed their support.”

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said: “She falls into a long growing list of South Africans in particular but also pro-Palestinian supporters across the world that have been continuously denied entry into occupied Palestine by the Israel regime. So, Israel really is on a mission.”