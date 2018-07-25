Sars seizes explosives, illegal cigarettes at Beitbridge border

It’s understood a foreign-registered van travelling from Zimbabwe was intercepted for a random search last week, where officers found explosives and cables valued at R75,000.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Revenue Service (Sars) says it has intercepted explosives and illegal cigarettes at the Beitbridge border post.

It’s understood a foreign-registered van travelling from Zimbabwe to South Africa was intercepted for a random search last week, where officers found explosives and cables valued at R75,000.

Another bust on Saturday led to the discovery of cartons of cigarettes valued at almost R1 million.

Sars’ Coffet Ledepe says two people have since been arrested following the busts.

“As the customs and excise leadership, we’re aware of the common trends in terms of the import of explosives through our ports and an increase of illicit tobacco and cigarettes.”

