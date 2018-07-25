SAPS to remain in Zwelihle until order restored, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed thousands of residents in the area on Tuesday after meeting with protest leaders.

CAPE TOWN – Police Minister Bheki Cele says that police officers will remain in Zwelihle until law and order has been restored.

Protesters claim that the Overstrand municipality has been dragging its feet in securing land for affordable housing, but officials say that the processes are at an advanced stage.

Community leaders who are part of the Zwelihle Renewal Group, the group leading the demonstrations for more than two weeks, have requested that Cele also looks into cases of police brutality.

Cele says he will get the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to investigate.

The group also wants Cele to release other community leaders who've been arrested, but the minister says he can't do that.

“They are with the prosecution and what I’ve requested them is that the police will still be talking to them and we’ll see if we can’t oppose bail.”

The minister says he will contact the Human Settlements Department to address residents' concerns over land and housing.

