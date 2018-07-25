SAPS to remain in Zwelihle until order restored, says Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed thousands of residents in the area on Tuesday after meeting with protest leaders.
CAPE TOWN – Police Minister Bheki Cele says that police officers will remain in Zwelihle until law and order has been restored.
Cele addressed thousands of residents in the area on Tuesday after meeting with protest leaders.
Protesters claim that the Overstrand municipality has been dragging its feet in securing land for affordable housing, but officials say that the processes are at an advanced stage.
Community leaders who are part of the Zwelihle Renewal Group, the group leading the demonstrations for more than two weeks, have requested that Cele also looks into cases of police brutality.
WATCH: Cele: Police will remain in Zwelihle until order is restored
Cele says he will get the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to investigate.
The group also wants Cele to release other community leaders who've been arrested, but the minister says he can't do that.
“They are with the prosecution and what I’ve requested them is that the police will still be talking to them and we’ll see if we can’t oppose bail.”
The minister says he will contact the Human Settlements Department to address residents' concerns over land and housing.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.