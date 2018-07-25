SA to lobby BRICS countries to invest in Africa
The forum will include government leaders, captains of industry, as well as, heads of state-owned entities.
JOHANNESBURG - Over 1,000 business leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are expected to gather on Wednesday morning for the BRICS business forum aimed at strengthening trade between members of the bloc.
The forum will include government leaders, captains of industry, as well as heads of state-owned entities.
While in the past, decisions around business in Brics forums focused on trade within the five countries alone, South Africa wants to attract the other BRICS nations to invest in Africa.
Government’s aim is to attract foreign direct investment not only into South Africa but the rest of the continent too.
Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies is expected to deliver the opening address at the BRICS business forum. And he will be joined by his counterparts from the other four BRICS countries.
There’s expected to be a discussion on what role BRICS plays in facilitating trade and investment at a time when the global political economy is changing.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Business
-
Nhlanhla Nene orders independent inquiry into PIC
-
No break for Kit Kat as Nestle loses trademark case
-
China not dishing out loans to SA - Nene
-
Davies: SA becoming collateral damage in US trade war
-
Ramaphosa calls for increased trade between BRICS nations
-
[WATCH LIVE] China's Xi Jinping calls for rejection of global trade war
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.