SA should keep equal relations with Israel, Palestine - Lekota

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota says South Africa should keep equal relations with Israel and Palestine because it’s the only way to bring peace in the two regions.

Cope and other faith-based organisations have taken part in the Friends of Israel march in Pretoria.

The group wants the government to reinstate South Africa’s ambassador to Israel and for the country to strengthen ties with Israel.

South Africa withdrew its ambassador following the killing of Palestinian protestors at the Gaza border in May.

Lekota says South Africa should advance peace.

“Because we are members of the United Nations, we must take, seriously, our obligation to advance world peace. And that means in all conflict situations we must be seen to be protagonists for peace, rather than protagonists of one or the other.”

