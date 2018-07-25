Popular Topics
SA Friends of Israel to march to Union Buildings over ambassador reinstatement

South Africa withdrew its ambassador to Israel following the killing of Palestinian protestors at the Gaza border in May.

SA Friends of Israel gather in Pretoria for a march to the Union Buildings on 25 July 2018. Picture: @MZANSIISRAEL/Twitter
SA Friends of Israel gather in Pretoria for a march to the Union Buildings on 25 July 2018. Picture: @MZANSIISRAEL/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Friends of Israel and other faith-based organisations will be marching to the Union Buildings on Wednesday, calling on government to reinstate the country's ambassador to Israel.

South Africa withdrew its ambassador to Israel following the killing of Palestinian protestors at the Gaza border in May.

The country called for the Israeli defence force to withdraw from the Gaza Strip and bring an end to violent attacks in the Palestinian territories.

The organisation's Clive Mashishi says: “What we’re hoping for is that our word will be out there and Jehovah will take place. Israel is our holy site as we’ve Mecca for the Muslim people. Us as Christians, we’ve Israel.”

