SA Friends of Israel to march to Union Buildings over ambassador reinstatement
South Africa withdrew its ambassador to Israel following the killing of Palestinian protestors at the Gaza border in May.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Friends of Israel and other faith-based organisations will be marching to the Union Buildings on Wednesday, calling on government to reinstate the country's ambassador to Israel.
The country called for the Israeli defence force to withdraw from the Gaza Strip and bring an end to violent attacks in the Palestinian territories.
The organisation's Clive Mashishi says: “What we’re hoping for is that our word will be out there and Jehovah will take place. Israel is our holy site as we’ve Mecca for the Muslim people. Us as Christians, we’ve Israel.”
