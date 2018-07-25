Ryanair directly employed Irish pilots call fourth one-day strike

Ryanair told over 300 pilots and cabin crew earlier on Wednesday that they may lose their jobs as it cuts its Dublin-based fleet by 20%.

DUBLIN - Pilots directly employed by Ryanair and who are members of its Irish trade union will stage a fourth one-day strike on 3 August and warned of further stoppages unless the airline changes tack.

The airline’s decision to issue the staff with 90-day protective notice was a “reckless” and “provocative” move that will likely harden the pilots’ resolve, the Forsa/IALPA trade union said in a statement.