Ryanair directly employed Irish pilots call fourth one-day strike

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Ryanair directly employed Irish pilots call fourth one-day strike

Ryanair told over 300 pilots and cabin crew earlier on Wednesday that they may lose their jobs as it cuts its Dublin-based fleet by 20%.

Picture: @Ryanair/Twitter.
Picture: @Ryanair/Twitter.
3 hours ago

DUBLIN - Pilots directly employed by Ryanair and who are members of its Irish trade union will stage a fourth one-day strike on 3 August and warned of further stoppages unless the airline changes tack.

Ryanair told over 300 pilots and cabin crew earlier on Wednesday that they may lose their jobs as it cuts its Dublin-based fleet by 20% after recent strikes hurt bookings and airfares in its home market.

The airline’s decision to issue the staff with 90-day protective notice was a “reckless” and “provocative” move that will likely harden the pilots’ resolve, the Forsa/IALPA trade union said in a statement.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA