Residents urged to be aware of thick smoke in Modderfontein

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Services have urged residents in Modderfontein, eastern Johannesburg, to be aware of thick smoke in the area.

Concerned members of the public have contacted emergency services, asking about the cause of the blaze.

Spokesperson Nana Radebe said: “This is a controlled fire inside someone’s yard. So, at this moment people need to just drive slowly.”

