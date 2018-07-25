Reports of intimidation, threats add to tensions in Zwelihle

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Reports of intimidation, threats add to tensions in Zwelihle

Eyewitness News has received a WhatsApp voice note, apparently of a Zwelihle resident threatening shutdowns.

FILE: Hundreds of Zwelihle residents gathered at the sports ground where Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed them. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Hundreds of Zwelihle residents gathered at the sports ground where Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed them. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Conflicting reports of intimidation and threats are adding to tensions in Zwelihle, Hermanus, following two weeks of violent protests.

One thing is clear; the volatile situation in the area is not yet over despite ongoing meetings with the government and municipal officials.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area on Tuesday, emphasising officers would remain in Zwelihle until law and order were restored.

WATCH: Cele: Police will remain in Zwelihle until order is restored

Eyewitness News has received a WhatsApp voice note, apparently of a Zwelihle resident threatening shutdowns.

Such messages have been widely circulated in the community, sparking fears among those who simply want normalcy to return to the area.

This resident claims the community supports the protests.

“All of us… we’re not going to work. It’s not our leaders that say so, it’s us.”

But this man, says not all residents want to take part in the demonstrations, adding, however, this is not an option.

“If they catch you going to work, they sometimes take you to the community where they threaten to either burn your clothes or house.”

The Zwelihle Renewal Group, which has been behind the protests, has denied allegations of intimidation.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA