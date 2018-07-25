Reports of intimidation, threats add to tensions in Zwelihle
Eyewitness News has received a WhatsApp voice note, apparently of a Zwelihle resident threatening shutdowns.
CAPE TOWN - Conflicting reports of intimidation and threats are adding to tensions in Zwelihle, Hermanus, following two weeks of violent protests.
One thing is clear; the volatile situation in the area is not yet over despite ongoing meetings with the government and municipal officials.
Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area on Tuesday, emphasising officers would remain in Zwelihle until law and order were restored.
WATCH: Cele: Police will remain in Zwelihle until order is restored
Such messages have been widely circulated in the community, sparking fears among those who simply want normalcy to return to the area.
This resident claims the community supports the protests.
“All of us… we’re not going to work. It’s not our leaders that say so, it’s us.”
But this man, says not all residents want to take part in the demonstrations, adding, however, this is not an option.
“If they catch you going to work, they sometimes take you to the community where they threaten to either burn your clothes or house.”
The Zwelihle Renewal Group, which has been behind the protests, has denied allegations of intimidation.
Another #Zwelihle resident, 22-yo Sandiso Nkomo, claims he was shot in the mouth (rubber bullet) by an officer who entered his shack while he was sleeping last week. Nkomo says the officer shot him before asking him whether he’s part of the protests. MM pic.twitter.com/oK7snIHaMq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 24, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
