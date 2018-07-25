Popular Topics
Ramaphosa to deliver opening address at Brics summit

The summit, held in Sandton this year, will also hear remarks by China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin, India's Narendra Modi, and Brazil's Michel Temer.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his remarks at the South Africa-China Scientists High-Level Dialogue at the CSIR Convention Centre in Pretoria on 24 July 2018. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his remarks at the South Africa-China Scientists High-Level Dialogue at the CSIR Convention Centre in Pretoria on 24 July 2018. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the opening address at the Brics summit on Wednesday, where he is set to focus on the importance of collaboration between countries and the need for inclusive growth.

The summit, held in Sandton this year, will also hear remarks by China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin, India's Narendra Modi, and Brazil's Michel Temer.

A number of trade and cooperation agreements are expected to be signed on the sidelines of the Brics summit.

In the age of the Brics countries, there has been internal political changes. The heads of state who were at the helm when Brics held its first summit in 2009 are no longer in office.

The direction given by the heads of state on Wednesday afternoon will set the tone for the rest of the summit.

This year, heads of state from other African and developing countries were also invited to participate.

A key theme of the summit is inclusive growth and technological advancements.

Ramaphosa will deliver the opening address followed by remarks by the heads of state of the four other countries.

LISTEN: What to expect from 10th Brics Leaders’ Summit

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

