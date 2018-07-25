Police follow several leads in Alexandra taxi owner's murder

Isaac Serite was shot several times in his car while leaving his brother's house in Tsutsumane on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have revealed the identity of the taxi owner who was gunned down in Alexandra.

Isaac Serite was shot several times in his car while leaving his brother's house in Tsutsumane on Monday.

Serite was a member of the National Taxi Alliance and he's believed to have been a former Armsta member.

He is the second taxi boss to be shot in the area this month.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini says: “A case of murder is being investigated after the taxi owner was shot by unknown people.

“At this stage, we don’t know the motive for the attack and no one has been arrested, although police are following several leads.”