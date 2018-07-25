[PODCAST] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - Mental health & you
Masego Rahlaga | Eyewitness News goes inside the truth of the Life Esidimeni tragedy in this six-part podcast series. In episode five, journalist Masego Rahlaga examines what the Life Esidimeni tragedy means for you and your loved ones, and why we all need to rely on the public healthcare sector for the treatment of terminal mental illnesses.
Does medical aid provide cover for mental health-related issues?
In this episode, we also hear from a woman whose mother was one of the patients who died in the tragedy.
If you missed any of the previous episodes you can catch up below. You can also subscribe to the full six-part series on the Podcast app on your iOS device.
