Parly Ethics committee yet to receive Mduduzi Manana resignation letter

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Manana says there’s been mounting pressure for him for him to step down but he's chosen to do so now after his name was cleared.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliaments Joint Ethics Committee says it hasn’t yet received an official letter from the Speaker of the National Assembly regarding Mduduzi Manana's resignation.

Earlier this week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it wouldn't prosecute Manana for allegedly abusing his former domestic worker Christine Wiro due to a lack of evidence.

He was due to appear before Parliament on Wednesday.

Ethics committee co-chair Aumsen Singh says: “I immediately got in touch with Parliament and Registrar of Parliament to give me the copy of the letter.”

But the Democratic Alliance's John Steinhuisen has questioned why it took so long for the ethics committee to act on Manana.

“Mr Manana is not going to escape accountability on this because I think the civil rights institutions, as well as us, we’re calling for the ANC to walk the talk in removing Mr Manana from the executive committee.”

The ANC's Mduduzi Manana has resigned as a Member of Parliament.

The former deputy minister was convicted of assaulting three women at a Johannesburg nightclub last year. That attack was caught on camera.

He paid a R100,000 fine after admitting to the charges.

