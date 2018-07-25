Parly committee won’t probe state capture claims at Transnet, Denel

Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee is hoping to table its final report on the Eskom inquiry in the National Assembly next month.

CAPE TOWN – Following its inquiry into state capture allegations at Eskom, Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee says it won’t be probing allegations of state capture at Transnet and Denel.

Instead, this will be left up to the judicial commission of inquiry, which is due to start hearings next month.

Parliament’s portfolio committee was instructed by the House chairperson of the National Assembly to deal with allegations of state capture last year, before President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a commission of inquiry.

The committee is hoping to table its final report on the Eskom inquiry in the National Assembly next month.

Since Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee started its probe into state capture allegations at Eskom, the heads of several top executives have rolled.

On Friday, one of the inquiry’s first witnesses, Eskom’s former head of legal services, Suzanne Daniels, was fired, after an internal disciplinary hearing.

Former chief financial officer Anoj Singh, who resigned a day before testifying before the inquiry, has since been charged with misconduct by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Consultancy firm McKinsey has paid back almost a million rand it received in an illegal contract probed by the inquiry.

Inquiry chairperson ANC MP Zukiswa Rantho says: “It is really clear that the workings that were not going the correct way, we did have a problem at Eskom (sic).”

She says issues of state capture at other state-owned entities will now be dealt with in the course of regular parliamentary meetings but will have to be probed by the Zondo Commission.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)