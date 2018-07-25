Pakistan High Commission to SA says deadly blast a setback to democracy

JOHANNESBURG – The High Commission of Pakistan in South Africa has reacted to the deadly bomb blast in Pakistan, saying it is unfortunate.

At least 29 people have been killed on election day in the north-western city of Quetta.

The blast happened near a polling station but it’s unclear whether voting was disrupted.

Deputy High Commissioner, Manzoor Chaudhry, says the attack is a setback to attaining democracy.

“The Pakistan nation will not be deterred by these acts of terrorism and they’re marching forward in the quest for the democratic right to choose their leaders and we hope that they will be no more incidents of violence.”

Reuters is reporting that the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.