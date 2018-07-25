Popular Topics
Old service delivery issues haunt new District Six health centre

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has given the assurance that her department is committed to providing the best care to Cape Town residents.

A view of the new District Six Community Health Centre in Cape Town. Picture: @WCGovTPW/Twitter.
A view of the new District Six Community Health Centre in Cape Town. Picture: @WCGovTPW/Twitter.
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The new District Six Community Health Centre is still struggling with old service delivery issues.

That’s according to some of the patients present at the official opening ceremony on Wednesday.

The facility has been serving the community since February.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has given the assurance that her department is committed to providing the best care to Cape Town residents.

As part of that commitment, the new R104 million District Six Community Health Centre can assist about 9,500 patients per month.

It has 70 staff members, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and administrators.
But these patients have told Eyewitness News the new facility is no different to older healthcare centres.

“Especially, when the old people are concerned. They must attend to the old people first,” said a woman.

This man said: “I asked them when my medication is due, and they told me to go sit and they’ll attend to me when they are done.”

Another woman added: “I’ve been waiting now, but what can I do… I’m sitting here waiting for the nurses to call my mother, who’s 76-year-old, and I’m waiting for her medicine.”

The facility provides primary health care services to 70,000 residents from Woodstock, Salt River, Vredehoek, Bo-Kaap and the City Bowl.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

