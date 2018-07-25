Old service delivery issues haunt new District Six health centre

CAPE TOWN - The new District Six Community Health Centre is still struggling with old service delivery issues.

That’s according to some of the patients present at the official opening ceremony on Wednesday.

The facility has been serving the community since February.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has given the assurance that her department is committed to providing the best care to Cape Town residents.

New District Six Community Health Centre: Joint Statement by Ministers Mbombo and Grant https://t.co/SHD3Vgy9wF pic.twitter.com/DeywtguaRL — TransportPublicWorks (@WCGovTPW) June 29, 2016

As part of that commitment, the new R104 million District Six Community Health Centre can assist about 9,500 patients per month.

It has 70 staff members, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and administrators.

But these patients have told Eyewitness News the new facility is no different to older healthcare centres.

“Especially, when the old people are concerned. They must attend to the old people first,” said a woman.

This man said: “I asked them when my medication is due, and they told me to go sit and they’ll attend to me when they are done.”

Another woman added: “I’ve been waiting now, but what can I do… I’m sitting here waiting for the nurses to call my mother, who’s 76-year-old, and I’m waiting for her medicine.”

The facility provides primary health care services to 70,000 residents from Woodstock, Salt River, Vredehoek, Bo-Kaap and the City Bowl.

We've completed the construction of the new District Six Community Health Centre. This R104 million project will provide services for up to 750 patients a day from Salt River, Woodstock, Vredehoek and central Cape Town https://t.co/B9lW5DRQ6P @WestCapeHealth #constructionWC pic.twitter.com/r6ZeLv7DaF — TransportPublicWorks (@WCGovTPW) December 14, 2017

