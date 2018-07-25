Popular Topics
Office of ANC Chief Whip receives Manana’s resignation letter

Manana resigned a day before he was due to appear before Parliaments Joint Ethics Committee after pleading guilty to assaulting three women at a Johannesburg club last year.

FILE: Former Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana at the Randburg magistrates court on 13 November 2017 for sentencing in his assault case. Picture: Hitekani Magwedze/EWN
FILE: Former Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana at the Randburg magistrates court on 13 November 2017 for sentencing in his assault case. Picture: Hitekani Magwedze/EWN
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The office of the African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip has confirmed it has now received Mduduzi Manana's resignation as Member of Parliament.

Manana resigned a day before he was due to appear before Parliaments Joint Ethics Committee after pleading guilty to assaulting three women at a Johannesburg club last year.

Manana is also accused of abusing his former domestic worker Christine Wiro.

The National Prosecuting Authority said this week it wouldn’t be prosecuting manana for the alleged abuse citing a lack of evidence.

The former deputy minister was convicted of assaulting three women at a Johannesburg nightclub last year. That attack was caught on camera.

He paid a R100,000 fine after admitting to the charges.

