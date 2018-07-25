Numsa denounces bid to privatise Eskom

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Numsa denounces bid to privatise Eskom

The union says it has been reliably informed that there is an intention to privatise the power utility, and it has informed the board of this.

FILE: Numsa's Irvin Jim (C) at a media briefing. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
FILE: Numsa's Irvin Jim (C) at a media briefing. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has denounced the privatisation of Eskom, saying that it is the enemy of the working class.

The union says it has been reliably informed that there is an intention to privatise the power utility, and it has informed the board of this.

Eskom has confirmed that irregular expenditure ballooned to over R19 billion.

Numsa says that it is convinced that the financial implications at the utility will lead to the privatisation of Eskom.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says that the union is against any plans of transferring the entity into private ownership.

Numsa is also at loggerheads with Eskom, demanding that workers are paid bonuses. However, Eskom has indicated that this cannot be realised as it is under financial constraints.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA