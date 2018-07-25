Numsa denounces bid to privatise Eskom
The union says it has been reliably informed that there is an intention to privatise the power utility, and it has informed the board of this.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has denounced the privatisation of Eskom, saying that it is the enemy of the working class.
Eskom has confirmed that irregular expenditure ballooned to over R19 billion.
Numsa says that it is convinced that the financial implications at the utility will lead to the privatisation of Eskom.
Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says that the union is against any plans of transferring the entity into private ownership.
Numsa is also at loggerheads with Eskom, demanding that workers are paid bonuses. However, Eskom has indicated that this cannot be realised as it is under financial constraints.
