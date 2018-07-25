NPA to decide on prosecution of Lenasia father who ‘accidentally’ killed son

Emmanuel Tshabalala opened fire on his son Luyanda outside a school in Ennerdale last month.

JOHANNESBURG - A Lenasia father who killed his son in what he says was an accidental shooting is yet to find out whether he will be prosecuted for the 14-year-old's death.

Emmanuel Tshabalala opened fire on his son Luyanda outside a school in Ennerdale last month.

Tshabalala claims that he pulled the trigger by mistake, thinking that the teenager was a hijacker.

The 55-year-old man made a brief appearance in the Lenasia magistrates court on Tuesday.

It's understood that Luyanda found his father sleeping after his evening extra classes and knocked on the car door, which startled the man and he opened fire.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that it has not yet made a decision on whether Tshabalala will be prosecuted.

Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “That decision will be made when all investigations are concluded.”

Tshabalala's case may be transferred to the High Court in Johannesburg should the NPA decide that he should stand trial for his son’s death.

He is expected back in the dock in September.

WATCH: Tears as a father who allegedly shot son is released on warning

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)