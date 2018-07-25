NPA rejects Thint's application to withdraw charges

The company is accused of offering Zuma half-a-million-rand a year bribe in exchange for being shielded from arms deal investigations.

PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed it's turned down representations by French arms company Thint and will proceed with the corruption case against it.

The company is the co-accused in the matter involving Former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma and Thint are due back in court this Friday.

The NPA rejected Thint’s representations, believing that there is a reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution.

When appearing in court, Zuma has sat in the dock alongside Thint representative Christine Guerrier.

The company is accused of offering Zuma half-a-million-rand a year bribe in exchange for being shielded from arms deal investigations.

Thint’s legal team has previously indicated it will seek a permanent stay of prosecution if the NPA rejects its representations.