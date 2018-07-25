‘No SA nationals affected’ in deadly Quetta attack
Deputy High Commissioner Manzoor Chaudhry says they hope the incoming government will bring peace to the country.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Commission of Pakistan in Pretoria says no South Africans were affected in Wednesday’s deadly bombing in Quetta.
The blast claimed the lives of at least 29 people near a polling station on election day.
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack in the northwestern city of Quetta.
Thirty-five people have been rushed to various hospitals.
Deputy High Commissioner Manzoor Chaudhry says they hope the incoming government will bring peace to the country.
“There’s very little doubt that any foreign nationals would be involved. We wish all the foreign nationals all the best who are in Pakistan to cover the elections, as well as those who live or work there."
Earlier in July, a suicide bomber killed 149 people at an election rally in the town of Mastung in Balochistan province. That attack was also claimed by Islamic State militants.
About 371,000 soldiers have been stationed at polling stations across the country to prevent attacks, nearly five times the number deployed at the last election in 2013.
According to the latest opinion polls, neither Khan nor Sharif are likely to win a clear majority in the election.
Additional information by Reuters.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in World
-
No break for Kit Kat as Nestle loses trademark case
-
Shashi Naidoo denied entry into Israel
-
Europe launches Galileo navigation satellites amid Brexit row
-
Millionaires are flocking to Australia, including a chunk of South Africans
-
Man who encouraged attack on Prince George gets life in jail
-
Ramaphosa to deliver opening address at Brics summit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.