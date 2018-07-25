‘No SA nationals affected’ in deadly Quetta attack

Deputy High Commissioner Manzoor Chaudhry says they hope the incoming government will bring peace to the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Commission of Pakistan in Pretoria says no South Africans were affected in Wednesday’s deadly bombing in Quetta.

The blast claimed the lives of at least 29 people near a polling station on election day.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack in the northwestern city of Quetta.

Thirty-five people have been rushed to various hospitals.

“There’s very little doubt that any foreign nationals would be involved. We wish all the foreign nationals all the best who are in Pakistan to cover the elections, as well as those who live or work there."

Earlier in July, a suicide bomber killed 149 people at an election rally in the town of Mastung in Balochistan province. That attack was also claimed by Islamic State militants.

About 371,000 soldiers have been stationed at polling stations across the country to prevent attacks, nearly five times the number deployed at the last election in 2013.

According to the latest opinion polls, neither Khan nor Sharif are likely to win a clear majority in the election.

Additional information by Reuters.

