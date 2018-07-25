Nkosi-Malobane calls on Sars to help keep illegal firearms out of SA
The MEC was speaking at a panel discussion and demonstration of new security technology by manufacturers of cash protection equipment, All Ask.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called on the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to install the necessary security systems to ensure illegal firearms and ammunition don’t make their way across the country's borders.
The MEC was speaking at a panel discussion and demonstration of new security technology by manufacturers of cash protection equipment, AllCash.
They've been almost 180 cash-in-transit heists this year alone.
Nkosi-Malobane says that they’ve identified that the weapons and ammunition used in the attacks of cash trucks are of a high calibre and are mostly not from within the country’s borders.
“We need a proper security system at our border post. When things come in, we need to know who is bringing it and what is it going to be used for.”
She says it’s also emerged that mining equipment has also been used for bombings.
Nkosi-Malobane has called on companies to ensure their workers are thoroughly vetted and to perform lifestyle audits to help curb the crimes.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.