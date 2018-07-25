Nkosi-Malobane calls on Sars to help keep illegal firearms out of SA

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called on the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to install the necessary security systems to ensure illegal firearms and ammunition don’t make their way across the country's borders.

The MEC was speaking at a panel discussion and demonstration of new security technology by manufacturers of cash protection equipment, AllCash.

They've been almost 180 cash-in-transit heists this year alone.

Nkosi-Malobane says that they’ve identified that the weapons and ammunition used in the attacks of cash trucks are of a high calibre and are mostly not from within the country’s borders.

“We need a proper security system at our border post. When things come in, we need to know who is bringing it and what is it going to be used for.”

She says it’s also emerged that mining equipment has also been used for bombings.

Nkosi-Malobane has called on companies to ensure their workers are thoroughly vetted and to perform lifestyle audits to help curb the crimes.

