Nelson Chamisa: MDC Alliance will win Zimbabwean election

The party held a press briefing on Wednesday, saying it wants to stop rigging during polls.

FILE: MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa addressing supporters at Vhengere Stadium during a Rusape rally. Picture: @nelsonchamisa/Twitter.
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Zimbabwe says President Emmerson Mnangagwa should be ready for defeats in Monday’s election.

The party held a press briefing on Wednesday, saying it wants to stop rigging during polls.

The MDC Alliance has labelled the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Priscilla Chigumba and her officials a serious threat to national security for allegedly reneging on their earlier pledge to implement electoral reforms, proposed by the opposition to ensure credible polls.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says they are certain that they will win the election.

“Victory is inevitable… there’s a clear and predictable victory for the MDC Alliance. It’s known by the Zanu-PF and by the people of Zimbabwe. Therefore, they’ve been panicking, running all over trying to hold meetings... trying to distribute food.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

