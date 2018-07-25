Moment of truth for Thomas as brutal stage awaits
Should he gain time on Thomas, the world time trial champion could still pip the Team Sky duo in Saturday’s solo effort against the clock.
BAGNERES-DE-LUCHON, France – The Tour de France is set for its moment of truth on Wednesday as the peloton prepares for a brutal 17th stage that could decide whether leader Geraint Thomas or defending champion Chris Froome will wear the yellow jersey in Paris.
It could, however, also open the door for a challenger to emerge and Dutchman Tom Dumoulin is one of those lying in wait for the top two to slip up.
Should he gain time on Thomas, the world time trial champion could still pip the Team Sky duo in Saturday’s solo effort against the clock. Thomas leads fellow Briton Froome by 1:39, with Dumoulin 11 seconds further back before Wednesday’s savage 65-km trek that ends with the much-feared climb up the Col du Portet, a lung-busting 16-km ascent at an average gradient of 8.7%.
“This stage is going to be massively decisive, there are going to be big gaps,” said Thomas. “You can’t get carried away at the start because the last climb is one of the hardest of the Tour.” Riders with an outside chance of winning, or making it to the podium on the Champs Elysees, will, however, be tempted to blow up the race from the start, with Frenchman Romain Bardet, fifth overall and an excellent descender, the main suspect.
“It will be important to be steady on the descents, you can easily make a mistake,” warned Thomas. “Everyone is a bit apprehensive about this stage.” Team Sky have said that Thomas and Froome will not race against each other, but the four-times champion is a far better descender than the yellow jersey holder, and knows he must take time off of his team mate to stand a chance of winning the race for a record-equalling fifth time. “In that final climb anything can happen,” said Thomas.
“We may find ourselves having to chase someone or together in front. There could be big gap, and different scenarios, as long as we don’t race against each other.” To spice things up, as the stage begins with a climb, organisers have decided that the riders will line up at the start in a grid formation based on the overall standings.
The idea, however, has been dubbed as purely cosmetic by riders and team staff.
Popular in Sport
-
PSL releases fixtures for opening weekend of 2018/2019 season
-
#NdoroGate: A timeline of the Ndoro, Ajax and PSL saga
-
Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappe on Fifa player of the year shortlist
-
Key dates for 2018/19 PSL season
-
Eight more players added to Springbok training squad
-
Suspended Steve Smith to play in Caribbean Premier League
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.