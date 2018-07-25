Mnangagwa promises good change if Zanu-PF wins elections
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says there will be unity in the country if the Zanu-PF is elected back into power.
HARARE - As Zimbabwe prepares for its historic elections in six days' time, President Emerson Mnangagwa says if his party is re-elected, the country will never be the same again.
Mnangagwa was speaking, earlier on Wednesday, during the launch of a plant at the African Chrome Fields Mine.
Many Zimbabweans are looking forward to what is known as the harmonised elections next Monday.
“We’re saying Zimbabwe shall never be the same again… we preach peace, we preach unity.”
He says his government has plans to grow the economy.
“We continue to march on in pursuit of our vision to become a middle-income economy by 2013.”
Driving through the streets of Harare, posters, banners and billboards bearing the face of Mnangagwa can be seen while posters of his opponent Nelson Chamisa are only seen on some tree trunks and lampposts.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
