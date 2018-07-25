Mantashe to fast-track introduction of platinum coins to boost demand

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Mantashe to fast-track introduction of platinum coins to boost demand

This is despite resistance from the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb), which says that feasibility studies found the concept isn’t viable.

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has meet with his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Kobylkin, Minister of Natural Resources & Environment of the Russian Federation. The meeting formed part of the 3rd South Africa-Russia Platinum Group Metals Conference. Picture: GCIS
Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has meet with his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Kobylkin, Minister of Natural Resources & Environment of the Russian Federation. The meeting formed part of the 3rd South Africa-Russia Platinum Group Metals Conference. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says that he will fast-track the introduction of platinum investment coins to boost demand for the metal.

This is despite resistance from the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb), which says that feasibility studies found the concept isn’t viable.

Mantashe met with his Russian counterpart at the third annual Platinum Group Metals Conference in Randburg on Tuesday.

He says that talks with Treasury are now underway to find ways of producing a platinum coin.

“We need those coins because that’s an intervention on the demand side.”

Mantashe says agreements with Russia should be implemented to ensure that the Platinum Group Metal Conferences are not just talk shops.

A memorandum of understanding was signed in 2013 on the sidelines of the Brics summit in Durban and resulted in the creation of a joint working group on platinum group metals.

Risks to the growth and development of the platinum sector were also discussed on Tuesday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA