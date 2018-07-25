Mantashe to fast-track introduction of platinum coins to boost demand
This is despite resistance from the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb), which says that feasibility studies found the concept isn’t viable.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says that he will fast-track the introduction of platinum investment coins to boost demand for the metal.
This is despite resistance from the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb), which says that feasibility studies found the concept isn’t viable.
Mantashe met with his Russian counterpart at the third annual Platinum Group Metals Conference in Randburg on Tuesday.
He says that talks with Treasury are now underway to find ways of producing a platinum coin.
“We need those coins because that’s an intervention on the demand side.”
Mantashe says agreements with Russia should be implemented to ensure that the Platinum Group Metal Conferences are not just talk shops.
A memorandum of understanding was signed in 2013 on the sidelines of the Brics summit in Durban and resulted in the creation of a joint working group on platinum group metals.
Risks to the growth and development of the platinum sector were also discussed on Tuesday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 July 2018
-
South Africans urged to join protest against rising fuel prices
-
Parly committee won’t probe state capture claims at Transnet, Denel
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
Zikalala: Zuma not source of divisions in ANC
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.