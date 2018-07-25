Manana’s disciplinary hearing falls away after resignation
Mduduzi Manana was scheduled to appear before Parliament's joint committee on ethics and members' interests to answer for beating up women in Fourways last year.
CAPE TOWN - Mduduzi Manana's disciplinary hearing will automatically fall away after he resigned as African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP).
Both the joint ethics committee and the ethics code have no jurisdiction over former MPs.
This is not the case, however, in instances where MPs abuse parliamentary entitlements beyond their term of office.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has confirmed that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete received Manana's resignation letter.
Manana was scheduled to appear before Parliament's joint committee on ethics and members' interests to answer for beating up women in Fourways last year.
The ANC has wished Manana well on his future, saying it fully supports his intention to participate in initiatives to fight gender-based violence.
The ANC’s Nonceba Mhlauli said: “We’ve noted his undertaking that he will be involved in various initiatives to fight gender-based violence. And we do believe that such an undertaking is quite important because we do take the issue of gender-based violence equally important. We do support him in that regard.”
Manana says his resignation will give him time to focus his energies on the ANC’s election campaign, his businesses and his studies.
(Edited by Winnie Thelestane)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC: Manana's resignation shows he is taking responsibility for his actions
-
[CARTOON] An Insult to Injury
-
Zikalala: Zuma not source of divisions in ANC
-
Ramaphosa to deliver opening address at Brics summit
-
Zikalala: We need to engage comrades who take ANC to court
-
[PODCAST] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - Mental health & you
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.