Manana’s disciplinary hearing falls away after resignation

Mduduzi Manana was scheduled to appear before Parliament's joint committee on ethics and members' interests to answer for beating up women in Fourways last year.

CAPE TOWN - Mduduzi Manana's disciplinary hearing will automatically fall away after he resigned as African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP).

Both the joint ethics committee and the ethics code have no jurisdiction over former MPs.

This is not the case, however, in instances where MPs abuse parliamentary entitlements beyond their term of office.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has confirmed that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete received Manana's resignation letter.

The ANC has wished Manana well on his future, saying it fully supports his intention to participate in initiatives to fight gender-based violence.

The ANC’s Nonceba Mhlauli said: “We’ve noted his undertaking that he will be involved in various initiatives to fight gender-based violence. And we do believe that such an undertaking is quite important because we do take the issue of gender-based violence equally important. We do support him in that regard.”

Manana says his resignation will give him time to focus his energies on the ANC’s election campaign, his businesses and his studies.

