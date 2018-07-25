Makhura accuses Msimanga of slacking on Hammanskraal project construction

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he’s disappointed in Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, accusing him of dragging his feet on the construction of a scientific research project.

That project is expected to create at least 1,000 jobs in the Hammanskraal community if it sees the light of day.

The premier has told residents that Msimanga has been reporting to him that the project is in the advanced stages, but Makhura says Wednesday’s site visit suggests otherwise.

Makhura says Msimanga has not been truthful with Hammanskraal residents.

“When there is a problem in an area I don’t call people to my office, I go to the ground and talk to the people. So, I’m going to talk to the mayor and say to him next week I’m coming back here, he must come with me.”

Makhura says failure to complete the park project will lead to drug abuse among young people.

In his address, he’s promised to re-open the Babelegi hub of firms, where several companies operated, creating scores of jobs.

The majority of those firms closed down over 10 years ago, shutting their doors to employment.

