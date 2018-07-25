[LISTEN] What China’s investment pledges mean for SA

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Karima Brown spoke to Professor Patrick Bond from Wits about the significance of China’s $14.7 billion investment in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - China will invest $14.7 billion in South Africa following talks between the two countries.

A series of agreements have been signed between private sector businesses, state-owned entities and China's industrial bank ahead of the 10th BRICS summit in Sandton on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the investment commitments, saying China is a strategic partner of South Africa during an official State visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Union Building on Tuesday.

Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown spoke to Professor Patrick Bond from the political economy at the University of the Witwatersrand about the investment pledge.

