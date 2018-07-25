[LISTEN] What China’s investment pledges mean for SA
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Karima Brown spoke to Professor Patrick Bond from Wits about the significance of China’s $14.7 billion investment in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - China will invest $14.7 billion in South Africa following talks between the two countries.
A series of agreements have been signed between private sector businesses, state-owned entities and China's industrial bank ahead of the 10th BRICS summit in Sandton on Wednesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the investment commitments, saying China is a strategic partner of South Africa during an official State visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Union Building on Tuesday.
Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown spoke to Professor Patrick Bond from the political economy at the University of the Witwatersrand about the investment pledge.
Listen to the above audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[PODCAST] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - Mental health & you
-
[LISTEN] 'It's problematic that Manana's resignation has taken so long'
-
[LISTEN] What to expect from 10th BRICS Leaders’ Summit
-
[LISTEN] How 3-parent technique can help you design your own baby
-
[LISTEN] The impact of SA’s population growth
-
[LISTEN] Can new ANC KZN leadership ensure party victory in 2019 polls?
-
[LISTEN] Is there a link between taxi violence and political killings?
-
[LISTEN] Gauteng ANC task team to look into scrapping of e-tolls
-
[LISTEN] Calculator drive - Taking science to the townships
-
[LISTEN] Meet the host of the Mandela lecture Busi Mkhumbuzi
-
[LISTEN] How to buy shares with tiny amounts of cash
-
[LISTEN] 'No child should go to bed hungry'
-
[LISTEN] Mark Barnes outlines deal that ended Post Office strike
-
[LISTEN] Christo Wiese responds to tax evasion claims
-
[LISTEN] Gerrie Nel explains AfriForum move to prosecute Thandi Modise
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 2)
-
[LISTEN] Zille: I've never undermined anyone
-
[LISTEN] Can alcohol help you live longer?
-
[LISTEN] DA dismisses Ipsos report on dwindling votes
-
[LISTEN] Pay back the billions you dodged in taxes, Sars tells Wiese
-
[LISTEN] SACP explains stance on land issue
-
[LISTEN] Reflecting on Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with dyslexia in the workplace
-
[LISTEN] The dire state of sanitation at schools
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.