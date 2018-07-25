[LISTEN] ‘Social media a democratiser of information’

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tom Cochran, a former head of Digital Communications under Barack Obama Administration, about the importance of using digital media as a communication tool.

JOHANNESBURG - The administration of former US President Barack Obama is credited with changing the way in which digital media is used as a tool to communicate in politics.

During his presidency, Obama’s administration used digital media to give regular updates of his activities in the White House.

“Engaging with citizens is really incumbent on the government of whichever country to make sure they provide the best possible services that they can,” Cochran said.

