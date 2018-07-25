[LISTEN] 'It's problematic that Manana's resignation has taken so long'

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa gets the reaction from Parliament, DA, and the Women’s Legal Centre on Manana's resignation.

JOHANNESBURG - Following his resignation on Tuesday as an MP for the African National Congress (ANC), Parliament’s Joint Ethics Committee says it has not received Mduduzi Manana's resignation letter as he was due to appear before the committee this week.

The ANC MP last year was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, after assaulting three women at Cubana in Fourways.

The National Prosecuting Authority has also declined to prosecute the assault case between Manana and his former domestic worker Christine Wiro.

Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa spoke to the co-chairperson of Parliament’s Joint Ethics Committee, Aumsensingh Singh, Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen, and Bronwynne Pithey, a legal practitioner at the Women’s Legal Centre about the matter.

“It's problematic that its taken so long and he has been problematic with his attitude to this whole thing. He was very clear last year when he was convicted that he had no intention of resigning.”

