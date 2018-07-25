[LISTEN] Barriers in accessing safe abortions

Radio 702 | Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says affordability is one of the major barriers for women to access safe abortions both in the private and public sectors.

JOHANNESBURG - Consultant at Nalane for Reproductive Justice Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says affordability is one of the major barriers for women to access safe abortions.

She says there is a huge problem of affordability both in the private and in public sector because although the service is free in the public sector, some people still have travel costs to get to a clinic while some clinics don’t provide this service at all.

The Amnesty International report in 2017 found that less than 7% of the country's 3,880 public health facilities perform terminations.

