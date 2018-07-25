KZN govt establishes committee to deal with service delivery concerns
The Community Safety Department has recorded almost 270 violent and illegal protests in the past four months in KZN.
JOHANNESBURG - Following an increase in service delivery protests in KwaZulu-Natal, the provincial executive council has established a committee of MECs to deal with the needs of communities.
The Community Safety Department has recorded almost 270 violent and illegal protests in the past four months in KZN.
Spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa says some protests, like the blocking of the N2 and N3 highways by truck drivers, have been economically damaging.
“Because if you block the N2 and N3, which are the main corridors to transport goods that are moving in and out of the province, it is therefore important that we stem this tide.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 July 2018
-
South Africans urged to join protest against rising fuel prices
-
Manyi obtains provisional liquidation order against TNA Media
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
BRICS nations by the numbers
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.