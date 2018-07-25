KZN govt establishes committee to deal with service delivery concerns

The Community Safety Department has recorded almost 270 violent and illegal protests in the past four months in KZN.

JOHANNESBURG - Following an increase in service delivery protests in KwaZulu-Natal, the provincial executive council has established a committee of MECs to deal with the needs of communities.

Spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa says some protests, like the blocking of the N2 and N3 highways by truck drivers, have been economically damaging.

“Because if you block the N2 and N3, which are the main corridors to transport goods that are moving in and out of the province, it is therefore important that we stem this tide.”

