No break for Kit Kat as Nestle loses trademark case

LONDON - Nestle on Wednesday lost its attempt to protect the shape of its four-finger Kit Kat chocolate bar in European Court of Justice (ECJ) after a tussle of over a decade to establish that it had a distinctive character.

The ECJ dismissed Nestle’s appeal which sought to reverse an earlier court decision that had ruled against the company.

Rival Mondelez International had questioned the validity of the EU trademark.

In May, Nestle failed in a new bid to protect the shape of its four-finger Kit Kat chocolate bar under British trademark when London’s Court of Appeal dismissed its attempt to overthrow an earlier ruling.

The case pitted Nestle against rival confectionery maker Cadbury, owned by Mondelez, which argued that the four-finger shape “lacked distinctive character”.

A UK court had found in Cadbury’s favour in January, and the ruling, in May, was the latest development in an ongoing legal battle since Nestle tried to register the shape as a UK trademark in 2010.

Kit Kat is a chocolate-covered wafer, which takes its name from a 17th-century literary club. The first four-finger wafer was made in York in 1935 and it was rebranded as a Kit Kat in 1937, according to Nestle’s website.

In Europe, Nestle’s bid to protect the bar’s shape was dealt a blow in December when an EU court declared invalid a ruling from 2007 that Kit Kat had acquired distinctive character through its use.