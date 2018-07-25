No break for Kit Kat as Nestle loses trademark case
Kit Kat is a chocolate-covered wafer, which takes its name from a 17th-century literary club.
LONDON - Nestle on Wednesday lost its attempt to protect the shape of its four-finger Kit Kat chocolate bar in European Court of Justice (ECJ) after a tussle of over a decade to establish that it had a distinctive character.
The ECJ dismissed Nestle’s appeal which sought to reverse an earlier court decision that had ruled against the company.
Rival Mondelez International had questioned the validity of the EU trademark.
In May, Nestle failed in a new bid to protect the shape of its four-finger Kit Kat chocolate bar under British trademark when London’s Court of Appeal dismissed its attempt to overthrow an earlier ruling.
The case pitted Nestle against rival confectionery maker Cadbury, owned by Mondelez, which argued that the four-finger shape “lacked distinctive character”.
A UK court had found in Cadbury’s favour in January, and the ruling, in May, was the latest development in an ongoing legal battle since Nestle tried to register the shape as a UK trademark in 2010.
Kit Kat is a chocolate-covered wafer, which takes its name from a 17th-century literary club. The first four-finger wafer was made in York in 1935 and it was rebranded as a Kit Kat in 1937, according to Nestle’s website.
In Europe, Nestle’s bid to protect the bar’s shape was dealt a blow in December when an EU court declared invalid a ruling from 2007 that Kit Kat had acquired distinctive character through its use.
More in Business
-
Xi Jinping urges BRICS countries to resists protectionism
-
#RandReport: Rand firmer on China high, stocks falter
-
China’s Jinping: Protectionism dealing severe blow to global trade
-
Ramaphosa calls for increased trade between BRICS nations
-
China not dishing out loans to SA - Nene
-
Ryanair directly employed Irish pilots call fourth one-day strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.