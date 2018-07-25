Khayelitsha man left heartbroken after granddaughter (4) brutally murdered
Uyathandwa Stuurman disappeared while playing at her grandparents’ home in Lambatha Close in Makhaza on Monday evening.
CAPE TOWN – A Khayelitsha grandfather says that the murder of his four-year-old granddaughter has left him heartbroken.
Her body was found on a nearby field about two hours later and a 33-year-old man was arrested.
John Mvula sobs bitterly as he speaks about his granddaughter, Uyathandwa Stuurman, who he fondly called "Milady".
He manages to describe the four-year-old as "the perfect child" before his emotions get the better of him.
Mvula says he's struggling to accept that his only grandchild was taken away so brutally.
“It’s very hurtful to me how my child can just die innocently like that, so brutally.”
Residents found the little girl's body about two hours after relatives discovered that she was missing.
Mvula says her hands were bound and she had been stabbed in the chest.
#ChildMurder Her body was found on a nearby field about two hours later. She’d been stabbed in the chest. LI pic.twitter.com/UTrBcUJdUB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 24, 2018
