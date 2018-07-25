Popular Topics
How much would you pay for magwina and pap?

How much are you willing to pay for magwina vs Deep Fried Dough Balls?

Pap la fold, alá sweet corn, flavoured spinach served with rotisserie chicken. Picture: Facebook
Pap la fold, alá sweet corn, flavoured spinach served with rotisserie chicken. Picture: Facebook
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deep fried dough balls and pap la fold, alá sweet corn, flavoured spinach served with rotisserie chicken, whooh! Sounds elegantly delicious, doesn’t it?

How about if we say magwinya and pap, sweet corn, spinach and chicken, doesn’t that sound simply delicious?

A Facebook account, seemingly like a parody, from a fancy Sandton restaurant, has received laughs and criticism from social media users for changing names of simple food to names you’d find at a Michelin star restaurant.

The Facebook account called MoSand Palace has dishes like ‘Deep Fried Dough Balls’ priced at R189.99.

Do you remember that person who bought a 50-year-old Glenfiddich single malt whisky bottle for R300,000 from Makro in 2013?

Question is, how much are you willing to pay for your favourite food, vices or places of relaxation?

