How much would you pay for magwina and pap?

How much are you willing to pay for magwina vs Deep Fried Dough Balls?

JOHANNESBURG - Deep fried dough balls and pap la fold, alá sweet corn, flavoured spinach served with rotisserie chicken, whooh! Sounds elegantly delicious, doesn’t it?

How about if we say magwinya and pap, sweet corn, spinach and chicken, doesn’t that sound simply delicious?

A Facebook account, seemingly like a parody, from a fancy Sandton restaurant, has received laughs and criticism from social media users for changing names of simple food to names you’d find at a Michelin star restaurant.

Sandton folded pap pic.twitter.com/I3k8g98DR7 — Themba Nkuna (@Honeyguide15) July 23, 2018

Pap that went to a private school. Folded pap 🤣 😢 pic.twitter.com/Eed6vIqkQy — Mzansi Memes™ (@MzansiMemes) July 22, 2018

These magwinya better come with a fuel ⛽ voucher pic.twitter.com/NoBJlAjMOJ — Halatedzi Nengovhela (@latielman) July 24, 2018

Magwinya on a stick for R189.99? 😂😂



Y’all play too much 😂 https://t.co/42Bg5Yq6Jp — Lethabo (@lethabo_duma) July 23, 2018

The Facebook account called MoSand Palace has dishes like ‘Deep Fried Dough Balls’ priced at R189.99.

Do you remember that person who bought a 50-year-old Glenfiddich single malt whisky bottle for R300,000 from Makro in 2013?

Question is, how much are you willing to pay for your favourite food, vices or places of relaxation?