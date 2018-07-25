How much would you pay for magwina and pap?
How much are you willing to pay for magwina vs Deep Fried Dough Balls?
JOHANNESBURG - Deep fried dough balls and pap la fold, alá sweet corn, flavoured spinach served with rotisserie chicken, whooh! Sounds elegantly delicious, doesn’t it?
How about if we say magwinya and pap, sweet corn, spinach and chicken, doesn’t that sound simply delicious?
A Facebook account, seemingly like a parody, from a fancy Sandton restaurant, has received laughs and criticism from social media users for changing names of simple food to names you’d find at a Michelin star restaurant.
Sandton folded pap pic.twitter.com/I3k8g98DR7— Themba Nkuna (@Honeyguide15) July 23, 2018
Pap that went to a private school. Folded pap 🤣 😢 pic.twitter.com/Eed6vIqkQy— Mzansi Memes™ (@MzansiMemes) July 22, 2018
These magwinya better come with a fuel ⛽ voucher pic.twitter.com/NoBJlAjMOJ— Halatedzi Nengovhela (@latielman) July 24, 2018
Magwinya on a stick for R189.99? 😂😂— Lethabo (@lethabo_duma) July 23, 2018
Y’all play too much 😂 https://t.co/42Bg5Yq6Jp
The Facebook account called MoSand Palace has dishes like ‘Deep Fried Dough Balls’ priced at R189.99.
Do you remember that person who bought a 50-year-old Glenfiddich single malt whisky bottle for R300,000 from Makro in 2013?
Question is, how much are you willing to pay for your favourite food, vices or places of relaxation?
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 July 2018
-
Demi Lovato forgot lyrics to ‘Sober’ days before ‘overdose’
-
Singer Demi Lovato awake after suspected overdose - media reports
-
Justin Bieber's mother mad at engagement?
-
Trevor Noah faces backlash in Australia over offensive indigenous joke
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 21 July 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.