Hammanskraal residents calls on Makhura to assist with water crisis
Premier David Makhura has promised residents to not only attend to the water crisis there but to develop the township.
JOHANNESBURG - Hammanskraal residents in Pretoria north have urged Premier David Makhura to urgently intervene in the water crisis in the area.
The premier is visiting community on Wednesday afternoon to hear residents’ concerns first-hand.
The premier has promised residents to not only attend to the water crisis there but to develop the township.
“I’m going to have a meeting with the minister and say to him ‘let’s go to Hammanskraal to a community meeting next week, but let’s work out a full plan'.”
Earlier on Wednesday, the Gauteng Cabinet held its executive meeting in Hammanskraal, saying it forms part of its Ntirisano Project.
MECs Faith Mazibuko, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, Nandi Mayathula-Khoza, Barbara Creecy and Uhuru Moiloa are among those there.
Makhura says he is aware of the problems plaguing the nearby Jubilee Hospital and he’s also mentioned concerns around roads and infrastructure.
The premier has promised to address the community’s concerns.
(WATCH) Premier David Makhura Accuses Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga of dragging his feet in dealing with issues in #Hammanskraal pic.twitter.com/97G7mqFLBz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2018
Timeline
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] ‘Social media a democratiser of information’
-
Xi Jinping urges BRICS countries to resists protectionism
-
Sars seizes explosives, illegal cigarettes at Beitbridge border
-
#RandReport: Rand firmer on China high, stocks falter
-
2 arrested in massive KZN drug lab bust
-
Makhura accuses Msimanga of slacking on Hammanskraal project construction
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.