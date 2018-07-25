Hammanskraal residents call on Makhura to assist with water crisis

JOHANNESBURG - Hammanskraal residents in Pretoria north have urged Premier David Makhura to urgently intervene in the water crisis in the area.

The premier is visiting community on Wednesday afternoon to hear residents’ concerns first-hand.

The premier has promised residents to not only attend to the water crisis there but to develop the township.

“I’m going to have a meeting with the minister and say to him ‘let’s go to Hammanskraal to a community meeting next week, but let’s work out a full plan'.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Gauteng Cabinet held its executive meeting in Hammanskraal, saying it forms part of its Ntirisano Project.

MECs Faith Mazibuko, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, Nandi Mayathula-Khoza, Barbara Creecy and Uhuru Moiloa are among those there.

Makhura says he is aware of the problems plaguing the nearby Jubilee Hospital and he’s also mentioned concerns around roads and infrastructure.

The premier has promised to address the community’s concerns.