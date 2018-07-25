Germany on verge of running out of beer bottles amid heatwave

The problem is that the hot weather has led to a spike in sales and now a shortage of bottles.

LONDON - Europe’s summer heatwave is having different consequences in different countries.

In Germany, the problems aren’t with wildfires or buckling rail lines, but with a serious beer supply disruption.

The country’s brewers are on the verge of running out of beer bottles. German beer isn’t sold in cans but bottles.

As an environmentally-conscious society, they run a recycling scheme and there’s a R1 deposit per bottle bought.

The money is refunded when you go back to the shop with the empty bottle, and then each bottle is returned to the specific manufacturer for sterilising and re-use rather than being melted down.

The problem is that the hot weather has led to a spike in sales and now a shortage of bottles.

Brewers normally order new bottles about a year in advance so they’re now resorting to emergency appeals to drinkers, pleading with them to return their empties promptly.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)