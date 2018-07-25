Germany on verge of running out of beer bottles amid heatwave
The problem is that the hot weather has led to a spike in sales and now a shortage of bottles.
LONDON - Europe’s summer heatwave is having different consequences in different countries.
In Germany, the problems aren’t with wildfires or buckling rail lines, but with a serious beer supply disruption.
The country’s brewers are on the verge of running out of beer bottles. German beer isn’t sold in cans but bottles.
As an environmentally-conscious society, they run a recycling scheme and there’s a R1 deposit per bottle bought.
The money is refunded when you go back to the shop with the empty bottle, and then each bottle is returned to the specific manufacturer for sterilising and re-use rather than being melted down.
The problem is that the hot weather has led to a spike in sales and now a shortage of bottles.
Brewers normally order new bottles about a year in advance so they’re now resorting to emergency appeals to drinkers, pleading with them to return their empties promptly.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in World
-
No break for Kit Kat as Nestle loses trademark case
-
Shashi Naidoo denied entry into Israel
-
Europe launches Galileo navigation satellites amid Brexit row
-
Millionaires are flocking to Australia, including a chunk of South Africans
-
Man who encouraged attack on Prince George gets life in jail
-
Ramaphosa to deliver opening address at Brics summit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.