Fraud summit to focus on data leaks

JOHANNESBURG - The 2018 Fraud Summit enters its second day on Wednesday.

The conference, hosted by the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) and the Insurance Crime Bureau (SAICB), has brought together business leaders, regularity bodies, and members of the Black Sash to discuss data leaks.

The dialogues are taking place in Rosebank, with a focus on fraud from a financial, insurance, and healthcare perspective.

SAFPS’ Manie van Schalkwyk said: “We are entering the age of phone apps and those devices are becoming a target for fraudsters to access your bank, various other financial instruments [and] to get money out of you as a consumer.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)