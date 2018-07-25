Former CT taxi owner with 102 outstanding warrants arrested

The 41-year-old man was nabbed this week as part of Operation Reclaim. His outstanding warrants total R86,710.

CAPE TOWN - Traffic officers have arrested a former Cape Town taxi owner in connection with more than a 100 outstanding warrants.

City of Cape Town Traffic Services' spokesperson Richard Coleman said: “The suspect is featured on the list of top 100 offenders. He has 102 outstanding warrants totalling R86,710. He appeared in Cape Town Municipal Court, where he paid a bail of R43,000 to secure his release.”

