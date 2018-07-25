Eight more players added to Springbok training squad

Lwazi Mvovo is one of eight players from the Sharks who have been added to the Springbok training squad.

JOHANNESBURG - Lwazi Mvovo is one of eight players from the Sharks who have been added to the Springbok training squad.

They will join the camp on Thursday in Stellenbosch, where the group is currently busy with preparations for August’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

The Durban-based group consists of four forwards, namely Beast Mtawarira (prop), Thomas du Toit (prop), Akker van der Merwe (hooker) and Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward) and also four backs - Lukhanyo Am (centre), André Esterhuizen (centre), Makazole Mapimpi (wing) and Mvovo (wing).

Players from the Lions will be added to the training squad once they have completed their Vodacom Super Rugby commitments.

The Gautengers play the Waratahs in a semifinal match on Saturday in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Cobus Wiese and JD Schickerling have both been released from the training camp back to the DHL Western Province Currie Cup team.

The Springbok coaching and conditioning staff are managing the workload of the national players after a strenuous Vodacom Super Rugby campaign, which for instance sees resting periods for several Springboks who were involved in the June Internationals.

The updated Springbok training squad (with Cell C Sharks players marked in bold):

Forwards:

Jean-Luc du Plessis (Cell C Sharks)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers)

Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks)

Eben Etzebeth (DHL Stormers)

Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers)

Siya Kolisi (DHL Stormers)

Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers)

Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers)

Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers)

Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers)

Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks)

Sikhumbuzo Notshe (DHL Stormers)

Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls)

Coenie Oosthuizen (Cell C Sharks)

RG Snyman (Vodacom Bulls)

Akker van der Merwe (Cell C Sharks)

Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls)

Backs:

Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks)

Damian de Allende (DHL Stormers)

André Esterhuizen (Cell C Sharks)

Warrick Gelant (Vodacom Bulls)

Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls)

Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks)

Lwazi Mvovo (Cell C Sharks)

Embrose Papier (Vodacom Bulls)

Handré Pollard (Vodacom Bulls)

Ivan van Zyl (Vodacom Bulls)

Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers)