Demi Lovato forgot lyrics to ‘Sober’ days before ‘overdose’

The 25-year-old singer raised eyebrows last weekend when she seemingly forgot the words to her track.

Demi Lovato. Picture: Supplied
Demi Lovato. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

LONDON - Demi Lovato seemingly forgot the words to her relapse song Sober just days before she was hospitalised for a suspected overdose.

The 25-year-old singer raised eyebrows last weekend when she seemingly forgot the words to her track, which she wrote and released recently to reveal that she had relapsed, while she was performing at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.

Fans were initially unsure whether the Cool For the Summer hitmaker had a mind blank or was overcome with emotion as she started singing the piano-backed tuned before stepping away from the microphone and taking a minute to compose herself.

However, it's now become clear that Lovato must have been battling some issues before the performance - her last before she took the suspected overdose - as she was found unconscious at her home by two of her friends just two days later.

It's not yet known what Lovato had taken but it's believed her life was saved when one of her pals administered a Narcan shot - medication to block the effects of opioids - at the scene.

She was then rushed to the hospital for further treatment and is now said to be awake.

A representative for the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker said in a statement: "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Lovato's friends and fans have taken to their social networking sites to wish her well after the heartbreaking news of her overdose came to light on Tuesday.

Brad Paisley - who collaborated with Lovato on 2016 song Without A Fight - praised her as the most honest and brave woman he has met.

