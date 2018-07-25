Demi Lovato forgot lyrics to ‘Sober’ days before ‘overdose’

The 25-year-old singer raised eyebrows last weekend when she seemingly forgot the words to her track.

LONDON - Demi Lovato seemingly forgot the words to her relapse song Sober just days before she was hospitalised for a suspected overdose.

The 25-year-old singer raised eyebrows last weekend when she seemingly forgot the words to her track, which she wrote and released recently to reveal that she had relapsed, while she was performing at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.

Fans were initially unsure whether the Cool For the Summer hitmaker had a mind blank or was overcome with emotion as she started singing the piano-backed tuned before stepping away from the microphone and taking a minute to compose herself.

However, it's now become clear that Lovato must have been battling some issues before the performance - her last before she took the suspected overdose - as she was found unconscious at her home by two of her friends just two days later.

It's not yet known what Lovato had taken but it's believed her life was saved when one of her pals administered a Narcan shot - medication to block the effects of opioids - at the scene.

She was then rushed to the hospital for further treatment and is now said to be awake.

A representative for the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker said in a statement: "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Lovato's friends and fans have taken to their social networking sites to wish her well after the heartbreaking news of her overdose came to light on Tuesday.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Sending lots of light and prayers to you baby girl @ddlovato ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 25, 2018

We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 25, 2018

Brad Paisley - who collaborated with Lovato on 2016 song Without A Fight - praised her as the most honest and brave woman he has met.

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

My heart absolutely breaks with the news of @ddlovato's overdose. Thank god she survived and can hopefully get the help she needs. — Irrational Brat (@IrrationalBrat) July 25, 2018

@ddlovato good morning i hope you’re doing better today, we love you 💗 — vanessa 1 • 4 (@cryxlately) July 25, 2018

Addiction is a very hard thing. It’s hard for the person in it & those around them. You are all in it together & as long as you have a strong group supporting you, you can overcome it. It’s a long road & I hope that she is ready to open her mind & heart to to travel that road. — Elizabeth Ferguson (@Fergie1215) July 25, 2018