Davies: SA becoming collateral damage in US trade war
Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says this is why the SA government needs to strengthen its trade ties with the rest of the African continent.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says South Africa is being affected by the United States.
He says this is why the SA government needs to strengthen its trade ties with the rest of the African continent.
Davies was speaking at the BRICS business forum in Sandton earlier.
#BricsZA Minister Rob Davies has addressed he media following the opening of the Brics Business Forum this morning. QH pic.twitter.com/EhyR26uTXt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2018
Under US President Donald Trump, the US has imposed new tariffs and has become skeptical of multilateral forums.
Davies says that South Africa is becoming collateral damage.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
