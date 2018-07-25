Popular Topics
SA citizens to be given another chance to hand in illegal firearms

Parliament’s police portfolio committee on Tuesday said that it will consider a firearms amnesty following a request from the Minister of Police.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The SAPS will again give South Africans the chance to give up their illegal and legal firearms.

Parliament’s police portfolio committee on Tuesday said that it will consider a firearms amnesty following a request from the Minister of Police.

Chairperson Francois Beukman says that following the committee’s consideration of the request, the matter will be forwarded to the National Assembly for approval.

“As per calls from the amnesty, previously a lot of people with illegal firearms handed them in because maybe people who retired or people who didn’t want them anymore.

“There’s still a huge number. We will have to see in the next round how people respond to this call.”

It won’t be the first time that the police offers South Africans a firearm amnesty.

In 2004, the police embarked on a three-month amnesty period where over 80,000 legal and illegal firearms were handed over.

The police committee has emphasised that strict control measures must be in place when members of the public hand over firearms during the amnesty.

The new dates proposed are from 1 September 2018 to 28 February 2019.

